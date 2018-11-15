Van Jones Has Officially Been Sucked Up By The Sunken Place

Many of us have been giving Van Jones the side-eye for a couple of years. Yes, he had one foot in the sunken place but even Don Lemon escaped it. In essence, we all hoped there was still hope for Van Jones.

Well, those days are officially over after he had the audacity to declare Trump was “on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief.”

Trump announced on Wednesday his support of prison and sentencing reform bill. There are still many details that need to be revealed and he didn’t sign anything, he just gave his support. Moreover, Trump has actively rolled back Obama-era prison reform policies. For example, the Justice Department will use private prisons to house federal inmates, which reverses an Obama-era policy. In addition, as The Washington Post reported, the Trump administration has “Overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties reports.”

Nonetheless, here is what Van babbled on Twitter, “Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations. Congrats to everyone on both sides who fought for this. #FIRSTSTEPact #CriminalJusticeSummit #CriminalJusticeReform #justicereform #Trump.”

Social media users obviously had some feelings on the matter. See below how people on Twitter, in particular, sounded off in reaction to Van Jones’ misguided proclamation.

