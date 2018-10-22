Former NFL player Rae Carruth was released from prison on Monday, 19 years after he was sentenced for his role in the shooting of his then-pregnant girlfriend.

READ MORE: 5 Most Outrageous Cases Of Athletes Charged With Murder

The now-former inmate in Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, paid two hit men to shoot Cherica Adams in 1999. Police saw right through his thinly veiled plot and ultimately charged him with conspiracy to murder, which he was convicted of in 2001.

RAE CARRUTH RELEASED: two different angles of Carruth's release after being behind bars for nearly two decades @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/Y8GZikOwBd — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) October 22, 2018

While Adams died, the baby boy she was pregnant with survived, albeit with serious “challenges that come from cerebral palsy, which was the result of his traumatic birth after the shooting,” according to ESPN.

Carruth said months before his release that he would petition the court for custody of his son, Chancellor Lee Adams, 18.

Given all of the above, especially Carruth’s prison release for doing the unconscionable, Twitter users reacted with their typical scorn — only this time it was completely justified.

See what people were saying on social media Monday morning in response to Carruth’s release.

Twitter Explodes After Rae Carruth Is Released From Prison Over The Shooting Of His Pregnant Girlfriend was originally published on newsone.com