Social media has reinvented Halloween. Not only is an epic costume important for a party or trick-or-treating, it’s crucial for your social media feed.

This year, people have been dressing up as everything from Storm from X-Men to The Boondocks—and, of course, Black Panther. Check out the photos below of kids and adults doing the most with the Blackest Halloween costumes on Twitter and Facebook.

The Blackest Halloween Costumes On Social Media was originally published on newsone.com