After the show is the after party. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party always brings out the celebs and this year, their outfits did not disappoint. It was a lot of sequin looks with some stars like model Joan Smalls wearing a full look and Scandal star Kerry Washington opting for it as an accent to her dress. Salma Hayek supported Black designers wearing a coveted Dapper Dan for Gucci ensemble. The after party was hosted by Radhika Jones, Editor In Chief of Vanity Fair. Click through our gallery and get into these after-party dresses!

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin 33 photos Launch gallery The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin 1. LUPITA NYONG'O 1 of 33 2. LUPITA NYONG'O 2 of 33 3. LUPITA NYONG'O 3 of 33 4. JOAN SMALLS 4 of 33 5. JOAN SMALLS 5 of 33 6. ZENDAYA 6 of 33 7. ZENDAYA 7 of 33 8. ZENDAYA 8 of 33 9. KERRY WASHINGTON 9 of 33 10. KERRY WASHINGTON 10 of 33 11. MARY J. BLIGE 11 of 33 12. MARY J. BLIGE 12 of 33 13. RUSSELL WILSON (L) AND CIARA (R) 13 of 33 14. SALMA HAYEK 14 of 33 15. SALMA HAYEK 15 of 33 16. SALMA HAYEK 16 of 33 17. HALLE BERRY 17 of 33 18. HALLE BERRY 18 of 33 19. JANELLE MONAE 19 of 33 20. JANELLE MONAE 20 of 33 21. ANGELA BASSETT 21 of 33 22. ANGELA BASSETT 22 of 33 23. GABRIELLE UNION 23 of 33 24. GABRIELLE UNION 24 of 33 25. GABRIELLE UNION 25 of 33 26. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS 26 of 33 27. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS 27 of 33 28. REGINA HALL 28 of 33 29. REGINA HALL 29 of 33 30. MINDY KALING 30 of 33 31. MINDY KALING 31 of 33 32. RITA ORA 32 of 33 33. RITA ORA 33 of 33