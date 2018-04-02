See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

Hello Beautiful Staff

On Sunday, #TeamBeautiful partnered up with Legacy Of Beauty to help them throw their Inaugural Women’s Empowerment And Networking Brunch in Atlanta, GA. The brunch was held at The Marké in downtown Atlanta. The event was resourceful, uplifting, and dynamic. Legacy Of Beauty honored several women for their contributions and success in the beauty space while our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, moderated a panel where the women discussed how they were successful, mistakes they made, and their tips to making it big…with a purpose. Suffering from FOMO? No need! Click through our gallery and you’ll feel like you were there.

