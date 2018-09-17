Rise Up: Powerful Photos And Videos Of Protesters Demanding Justice For Botham Jean

Many people are outraged over the senseless killing of Botham Jean in his own home by police officer Amber Guyger on September 6.

Guyger, 30, who has been an officer for 4 years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. It is still not clear whether the door was locked or unlocked because her story has changed, and Jean isn’t alive to explain.

For the past week, there have been protests in Dallas, including one yesterday outside of the AT&T Stadium ahead of Sunday night’s Dallas Cowboys game. One activist said, “We also come with an invitation — to Jerry Jones, to Dak Prescott, to the entire Cowboys organization — to join us in the fight for justice.” In July, Dak Prescott received tons of backlash for saying he would “never kneel” during a NFL, that it’s not the “right time,” brings “controversy” to the game and “takes away from the joy.” Prescott hasn’t responded to the invitation from activists.

See some of the powerful images below from the protests over the past week.

