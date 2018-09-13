Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his own home on Thursday, September 6. She is currently free on bond. Today, Botham Jean was laid to rest.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

The service was held at Church of Christ in Richardson in Dallas, Texas. According to TIME.com, mayor Mike Rawlings and Police Chief U. Renee Hall were in attendance.

The Dallas News reports, Dane Felicien, a family friend, said, “Botham Shem Jean was a fine man. And Botham Shem Jean deserves to be with Jesus.”

See the photos and images from the service below:

Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean’s Funeral was originally published on newsone.com