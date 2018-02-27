RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Premiere

Posted February 27, 2018

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted February 27, 2018

A Wrinkle In Time is Disney’s next anticipated Hollywood blockbuster. Featuring a star-studded cast including Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and more it’s sure to become a household favorite. See the stars that came out to celebrate the movie, including Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and more. Dresses were vibrant and full of movement. Get into all the fashion below.

 

