RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women’s History Month

Posted March 2, 2018

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Essence Black Women in Hollywood brought together Black Hollywood’s finest for a star-studded (and stylish!) event. The Oscars luncheon brought out our favorite celebs including Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o as well as actress Angela Bassett and Django Jane singer Janelle Monae. The honorees included Lena Waithe, Tiffany Haddish, Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson. Get into all the fashion and style below.

