RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards

The 71st Annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were held on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The purpose of the award show is to honor the best in British and foreign films. Several of the stars of Black Panther attended, wearing all Black on the red carpet. We rounded up the best dressed from the evening. Click through the gallery to see Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Naomie Harris, and more!