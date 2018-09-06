Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors

Posted September 6, 2018

Several acclaimed Black authors have created influential works that must be celebrated on national Read A Book Day, which fell on Thursday.

The special day is the perfect opportunity for book lovers to curl up with their favorite reads or discover new pieces of literature. It’s an occasion to drop everything and read for a few hours without interruption. It’s also a time to pretend to be the main character, visualize a scene or just get lost in a story. With everything going on in the world, an escape into the written word is welcomed.

For those who want to learn more about a particular subject or issues affecting Black communities, books are a rich resource for that, too. Some of today’s most notable writers have tackled the toughest of problems in their work in an effort to cope, inspire and create revelatory moments. There’s a lot of information that will forever stick in someone’s mind with reading some of the best-sellers on the bookshelves, in stores and accessible through apps. There’s also a lot of inspiration in browsing these works, especially for people who want to go on to create masterpieces of their own.

With that said, here are 15 of some of the most creative, knowledgeable and powerful Black writers whose stories have made a strong impression on the world.

1. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Source:Getty

2. Ta-Nehisi Coates

Ta-Nehisi Coates Source:Getty

3. Angie Thomas

Angie Thomas Source:Getty

4. Michael Eric Dyson

Michael Eric Dyson Source:Getty

5. Tayari Jones

Tayari Jones Source:Getty

6. Cornel West

Cornel West Source:Getty

7. Michelle Alexander

Michelle Alexander Source:Getty

8. Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill Source:Getty

9. Janet Mock

Janet Mock Source:Getty

10. Kiese Laymon

Kiese Laymon Source:Getty

11. Jesmyn Ward

Jesmyn Ward Source:Getty

12. Jericho Brown

Jericho Brown Source:Getty

13. Jacqueline Woodson

Jacqueline Woodson Source:Getty

14. Colson Whitehead

Colson Whitehead Source:Getty

15. Terry McMillan

Terry McMillan Source:Getty
