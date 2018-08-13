The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers. In honor of the icon, here are some of her most memorable performances.
Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul was originally published on newsone.com
1. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers. In honor of the icon, here are some of her most memorable performances.
(Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)