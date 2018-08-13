Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

Posted August 13, 2018

The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers. In honor of the icon, here are some of her most memorable performances.

Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul was originally published on newsone.com

1. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Source:Getty

The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers. In honor of the icon, here are some of her most memorable performances. 

(Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

2. Aretha Franklin sings “My Country Tis of Thee” at the inauguration of President Barack Obama on January 20th, 2009

3. Aretha Franklin Singing For President Jimmy Carter In 1977

4. Aretha Franklin Singing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ For President Bill Clinton

5. Aretha Franklin Performs ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ in 1994

6. Aretha Franklin At ‘Divas Live’ in 1998

7. Aretha Franklin Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ With The Legendary Rev. James Cleveland on Piano

8. Aretha Franklin At The White House 2015

Related Galleries
Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States
10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will Move Your Soul
Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye
Vicious Tweets Dragging The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close