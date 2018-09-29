Powerful Photos From The ‘March For Black Women’ Rally

Posted 5 hours ago

The March For Black Women rally took over the National Mall  at around 9 a.m. with a a scheduled march through the city to Freedom Plaza. Organized bb Black Women’s Blueprint with help from the DC Rape Crisis Center, Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the National Economic & Social Rights Initiative, the powerful event was a gathering of Black women and their allies.

View this post on Instagram

“Anything that tears us apart as sisters there is no privilege in, we have equal pain it’s just different and has been processed and presented to us in different ways.” ~Michaela Angela Davis~ . . . @michaelaangelad It was a such a joy meeting her today. I’m always really grateful for my experiences in life. How awesome is it to meet someone known activism work in our culture. She is still marching with us. Today! To see beautiful black women leading and guiding us and affirming us is just something about it I can’t explain. Also, she complimented my hair. Me: 😃 thank you. Today was awesome marching, talking, and spending time with my colleagues and friends. 😌 We ready... We coming!! . . . . #Blackwomenmarch #Blackwomenmatter #HowardUniversity #GraduateStudentCouncil #BlackPeople #March #BlackmenmarchingwithBlackwomen #Healingrituals #thesestreets #tradition #ancestors #blackwomenrise

A post shared by Anjerrika (@anjerrikab) on

View this post on Instagram

#m4bwpcola #onevote #blackwomenrise

A post shared by Julie Lynn (@whogotthatjuju) on

