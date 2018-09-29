Powerful Photos From The ‘March For Black Women’ Rally

The March For Black Women rally took over the National Mall at around 9 a.m. with a a scheduled march through the city to Freedom Plaza. Organized bb Black Women’s Blueprint with help from the DC Rape Crisis Center, Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the National Economic & Social Rights Initiative, the powerful event was a gathering of Black women and their allies.

We will be seen. We will be heard. #BlackWomenRise #onevote #M4BW pic.twitter.com/HLFS6g4CSG — Lindsey Jarrell (@LindseyJarrell4) September 29, 2018 press release for the march read, “Black women, cis, trans, and diverse identities, allies and comrades will unite and lock arms, marching unapologetically with all others who want to pull the foot of oppression off our necks and foreground the notion a new social contract is needed for all Black women, a new social contract that overturn to the dominant political narratives of the past, and courageous enough in the present to pass along to our future generations.” See some of the powerful photos below:

