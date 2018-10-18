Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018

Posted October 18, 2018

The midterm elections are only 19 days away. There is talk about a “blue wave” but that is contingent upon people coming out to vote in massive droves. In 2016, the largest voting bloc was non-voters — an alarming 100 million people.

This year, there are Black men and women running all over the country, from Texas to Florida to California. History can be made on November 6 as long as you show up to the polls. Here are ten candidate running for office.

Must See Political Ads From Black Candidates In 2018 was originally published on newsone.com

1. Andrew Gillum For Florida Governor

2. Ben Jealous For Maryland Governor

3. Vangie Williams Running For U.S. House To Represent The 1st Congressional District of Virginia

4. Stacey Abrams For Georgia Governor

5. Ayanna Pressley Running For Massachusetts 7th Congressional District primary

6. Rhetta Andrews Bowers for Texas State Representative for House District 113

7. Colin Allred For Congress In Texas’ 32nd Congressional District

8. Antonio Delgado Running For New York state’s 19th District

9. Amara Enyia Running For Mayor Of Chicago

10. Cat Brooks Running For Mayor of Oakland

