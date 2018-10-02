Kofi Annan, Kwame Nkrumah and other pioneering people from Ghana must be rolling in their graves.

First lady Melania Trump touched down in Africa on Tuesday to start her inaugural solo visit to the Motherland as the first lady of the United States. She landed in Accra, the capital of Ghana, where photos show she was greeted by the nation’s first lady, Rebbeca Akufo-Addo at the Kotoka International Airport.

While smiles and festivities abounded, it was likely that many were wondering why the wife of a White nationalist would visit somewhere that her husband referred to as one of multiple “shithole countries.”

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump is greeted with music and dance in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/WWoT16p942 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 2, 2018

BBC News has the answer: “Mrs. Trump observed babies being weighed as part of a project aimed at promoting nutrition in children, which is supported by funding from the US government’s foreign aid organisation, USAid.”

The Washington Post pointed out some irony there since the Trump “administration has proposed massive cuts to USAID’s budget.”

However, if there was a silver lining to Melania Trump’s visit to the African continent, it was the fact that she decided against a startling fashion (her jacket said ‘I don’t really care, do u?”) statement like the one she chose when she traveled to Texas to visit children at the border.

Still, the first lady was in her signature stiletto high heel fashion shoes, which felt completely out-of-place when looking at pictures of her standing next to Ghanaians in their native garb.

After Ghana, Melania Trump was scheduled to visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt over the span of five days.

Take a look below at the following scenes from the first lady’s visit to Africa. This photo gallery will be updated with each stop she makes in the continent.

Melania Trump Lands In Africa, Gets As Far Away From The President As Possible was originally published on newsone.com