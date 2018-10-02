Melania Trump Lands In Africa, Gets As Far Away From The President As Possible

Kofi Annan, Kwame Nkrumah and other pioneering people from Ghana must be rolling in their graves.
First lady Melania Trump touched down in Africa on Tuesday to start her inaugural solo visit to the Motherland as the first lady of the United States. She landed in Accra, the capital of Ghana, where photos show she was greeted by the nation’s first lady, Rebbeca Akufo-Addo at the Kotoka International Airport.
While smiles and festivities abounded, it was likely that many were wondering why the wife of a White nationalist would visit somewhere that her husband referred to as one of multiple “shithole countries.”
BBC News has the answer: “Mrs. Trump observed babies being weighed as part of a project aimed at promoting nutrition in children, which is supported by funding from the US government’s foreign aid organisation, USAid.”
The Washington Post pointed out some irony there since the Trump “administration has proposed massive cuts to USAID’s budget.”
However, if there was a silver lining to Melania Trump’s visit to the African continent, it was the fact that she decided against a startling fashion (her jacket said ‘I don’t really care, do u?”) statement like the one she chose when she traveled to Texas to visit children at the border.
Still, the first lady was in her signature stiletto high heel fashion shoes, which felt completely out-of-place when looking at pictures of her standing next to Ghanaians in their native garb.
After Ghana, Melania Trump was scheduled to visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt over the span of five days.
Take a look below at the following scenes from the first lady’s visit to Africa. This photo gallery will be updated with each stop she makes in the continent.
1. Melania Trump arrives in Ghana
Melania Trump waves during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Melania Trump receives flowers during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
4. First Lady of Ghana greets Melania TrumpSource:Getty
Rebecca Akufo-Addo (L), the First Lady of Ghana, greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Melania Trump and Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana, wave to flag-waving children during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Melania Trump walks alongside Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana, during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana officials during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Melania Trump and Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana, watch traditional dancers during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Traditional dancers perform for Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Children wave the American and Ghana flags for Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Musicians and dancers wait for the arrival of the US first lady at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on October 2, 2018. (Photo by CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP/Getty Images)
Rebecca Akufo-Addo (C), First Lady of Ghana, arrives to Kotoka International airport in Accra on October 2, 2018 to welcome her US counterpart. – US First Lady Melania Trump begins her week long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,arrival,politics,airport,diplomacy,week,africa,melania trump,politics and government,counterpart,ghana,us first lady,accra
Ghanaian and US flags flutter at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on October 2, 2018, ahead of the arrival of the US first lady. (Photo by CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP/Getty Images)
14. Melania Trump holds a babySource:Getty
Melania Trump holds a baby during a visit to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, on October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)