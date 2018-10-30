Kanye Says He Was ‘Used’ By Candace Owens But Twitter Has No Sympathy For Him

Over the weekend, Candace Owens revealed Blexit shirts at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. Blexit is a movement, also a slogan stolen from the bank Black movement, for Black people to leave the Democratic party. Owens babbled, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.”

Now, Kanye is implying he was “used” by Owens.

The rapper wrote on Twitter, I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.” He continued,

He also wrote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

Well, he can distance himself all he wants but no one will be able to forget his performance at the White House last month. Twitter wasn’t here for it. See the reactions below.

