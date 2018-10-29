Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him

Posted October 29, 2018

Kanye West‘s rhetoric is now going beyond making ridiculous comments: He is encouraging people to vote for Republican, which is especially disgusting considering a record number of people of color are running as Democrats during the midterm election. He designed a “Blexit” shirt, which debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit.

See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate

TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens said, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” See the shirt below:

What’s bizarre is that Kanye West is an admitted non-reader of books and has said he has never voted a day in his life. In addition, he donated $73,000 to Amara Enyia, a Black woman and Democrat who is running for mayor of Chicago. She was recently endorsed by Chance The Rapper.

Twitter has rightfully dragged Kanye, see below:

Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him was originally published on newsone.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Related Galleries
The Blackest Halloween Costumes On Social Media
Kanye Says He Was ‘Used’ By Candace Owens But Twitter Has No Sympathy For Him
Twitter Reacts To Al Roker, All-Black Lineup Replacing Megyn Kelly
Sunken Place Summit: Twitter Destroys Candace Owens’ Young Black Conservatives Event
#MAGABomber Van! Twitter Reacts To Mail Bomb Suspect’s Arrest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close