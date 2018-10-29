Kanye West‘s rhetoric is now going beyond making ridiculous comments: He is encouraging people to vote for Republican, which is especially disgusting considering a record number of people of color are running as Democrats during the midterm election. He designed a “Blexit” shirt, which debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit.

See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate

TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens said, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” See the shirt below:

What is Blexit? Kanye West's new clothing line https://t.co/LkuYMPNc79 pic.twitter.com/JRqU2qM6Qw — Diana Cornald (@DianaCornald) October 28, 2018

What’s bizarre is that Kanye West is an admitted non-reader of books and has said he has never voted a day in his life. In addition, he donated $73,000 to Amara Enyia, a Black woman and Democrat who is running for mayor of Chicago. She was recently endorsed by Chance The Rapper.

Twitter has rightfully dragged Kanye, see below:

Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Tells Black People To Not Vote Democrat And Twitter Destroys Him was originally published on newsone.com