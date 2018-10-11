International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

On Oct. 11 — which marks International Day Of The Girl — the nation is celebrating the lives, talents and achievements of girls and young women across the globe. There are several young, gifted African American girls that have made a lasting impression.

These girls have made it their business to be achievers, activists and agents of social change. They come from many places, are different ages and have had different experiences. However, they are all dedicated to some kind of cause or human rights issue. They are all driven to fight for freedom of some sort. They are all #BlackGirlMagic.

One of these girls is Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old activist who became a strong voice for gun control this year. Her speech at the March For Our Lives in March struck a chord with those affected by gun violence, particularly African Americans who have long dealt with the crisis. “I am here to acknowledge the African American girls whose stories do not make the front pages of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” she said during her memorable speech.

Here are a few of the Black girls who are magic and fighting for a free world.

