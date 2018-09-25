Hurricane Florence: 5 Trump Memes Criticizing His Response

As North and South Carolina struggle with damages and destruction brought by Hurricane Florence, the nation has further demanded that Trump and the federal government adequately respond to the severe storm and provide help for residents. Several memes have been created in criticism of Trump’s response.

In explaining their response, the president’s administration has promoted the narrative that they have FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency,) first responders and law enforcement working to assist residents and offer aid. However, Trump has sparked some opposition with his reported attempts to address Hurricane Florence. For one, Trump had made a strange and mystifying statement about Florence on Sept. 18, according to MSNBC.

“This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” the president tweeted.

Trump also said some other bizarre and insensitive statements while recently visiting the Carolinas. The president talked with a resident who had someone’s yacht wash up into their yard. “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” Trump said on Wednesday, according to BuzzFeed News. “They don’t know whose boat that is. What’s the law? Maybe it becomes theirs.”

The list of awkward moments also includes Trump’s statements during a briefing with North Carolina officials. The president asked about whether his Trump National Golf Club Charlotte had been damaged by the storm on Wednesday. “How is Lake Norman doing?” Trump asked about the club, which is located in Mooresville, North Carolina near Lake Norman. “I love that area. I can’t tell you why, but I love that area.”

Trump also told a group of residents in New Bern, a North Carolina city greatly affected by Florence, to “have a good time” while reportedly giving out meals last week. Here are a few memes about the president’s response.

