Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul’s Public Viewing

Aretha Franklin ‘s two-day public viewing began Tuesday in Detroit and, of course, throngs of people showed to up to pay their respects. Hundreds, if not thousands of people reportedly lined up for the gospel-infused viewing at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Accompanied by the sound of her gospel music, Franklin was laying in a gold-plated casket and dressed in red from head to high-heeled shoes, with her legs crossed at the ankles.

PAYING ‘RESPECT’: Hundreds lined up to honor Aretha Franklin at a public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, with the “Queen of Soul” in a gold-plated casket dressed in all red, including her high-heeled pumps. https://t.co/DmYHbK0yGt pic.twitter.com/ncl1w7oLZY — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 28, 2018

“What we wanted to do is be reflective of the Queen,” museum board member Kelly Major Green said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s beautiful. She’s beautiful.”

The 18-time Grammy winner (44 nominations) who died Aug. 16 at the age of 76 was known for timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” She released her first album in 1956 at the age of 14, sold more than 75 million albums and become the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. She was also the youngest person to receive a Kennedy Center Honor in 1994.

JUST IN: Pallbearers carrying gold casket arrive for Aretha Franklin's public viewing today and tomorrow in Detroit. Doors are set to open to at 9:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. PT). #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/1f0XThXGCG — Cayle Thompson, KOMO (@CayleThompson) August 28, 2018

Aretha’s funeral was planned for Friday, also in Detroit, after which she was expected to be laid to rest at the city’s Woodlawn Cemetery.

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s public viewing was scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The funeral, however, was expected to be limited to family members, friends and selected guests.

See photos and videos below from the viewing.

Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul’s Public Viewing was originally published on newsone.com