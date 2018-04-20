FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products

Happy 4/20! While we might think of marijuana as solely for smoking and toking, the medicinal benefits of THC and CBD’s are high-ly touted in the medical industry. There are at least two active chemicals in marijuana that scientists and researchers believe and have proven to have medicinal applications. Cannabidiol (CBD), impacts the brain, without the high. CBD’s are anti-inflammatory and hold antioxidants, amongst other health benefits, including oxidative stress. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contains pain relieving properties and is the ingredient responsible for the high. Hemp oil is also known as an anti-aging product in addition to being quite moisturizing. While marijuana gets a bad wrap, it’s great for beauty and skincare. We rounded up 12 products that will take your skincare and beauty routine to a high-er level. Have any products you personally love? Tell us in the comment section!