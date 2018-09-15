Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas, causing complete devastation. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the hurricane is an “uninvited brute” and “The fact is this storm is deadly and we know we are days away from an ending.” Sadly, seven people have been reported dead.

According to KKTV, Florence hit landfall as a Category 1 hurricane “at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington and not far from the South Carolina line. By Saturday morning, top sustained winds weakened to 50 mph as it moved farther inland, heading west, at 2 mph. Its center was located about 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this hurricane.

See devastating photos and videos of Hurricane Florence.

