ComEd Volunteers Teach Chicago Area Students Valuable Skills in STEM

ComEd is hosted two weekend sessions for its Third Annual Solar Spotlight program designed to continue to expose African-American high school students to opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) as part of its annual Black History Month celebration.

More than 60 high school students will have participated in the second day of the educational session where they interacted with STEM professionals, including ComEd engineers and executives, to learn more about solar energy, famous African-American STEM leaders and careers. The educational events are part of ComEd’s effort to cultivate the next wave of underrepresented students to vast opportunities in STEM, therefore being a part of a growing and stimulating workforce of the future.

Arkayla who attends Plainfield East H.S. Junior as says, “I want to be a neuroscientist so I’m into the brain, but I want to be an architectural engineer,” she says. “I’ve taken away the problem solving skills and the networking. I love seeing if things work like powering a light bulb and working in a group helps your communication skills, so you have to listen to other people’s ideas and put them together for a plan.”

Jordan, a sophomore at Holy Trinity High School was part of the program.

He says, “I heard about this program from my administrations office and said this would be something I would be interested in, so I signed up for it.” Knowing he shared an interest in STEM field careers he is finding his groove. “I really like the program. This is something that is great, and I get to meet really cool people. I want to pursue Electrical engineering and information security on the offensive side—doing the hacking and finding what the bugs are for companies.”

When asked if he would recommend this program to his friends or people interested in STEM. He replied, “Do it. It’s something you should do, it’s a great program and ComEd does it to help people no matter what your skills are.”

