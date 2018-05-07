Gucci has opened their doors in SoHo with a new store on Wooster Street in New York City. The event brought out fashion’s most stylish Black stars, including A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, and more. Click through our gallery and see all the latest Gucci pieces on these stars.
Check Out All The Black Excellence That Came Out To Support Gucci’s SoHo Store Opening
1. Rihanna, Mogul
2. Rihanna, Mogul
3. Dapper Dan, Fashion Designer
4. A$AP Rocky, Artist
5. Kimberly Drew, Curator, Social Media Manager of The MET
6. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
7. Claire Sulmers, EIC of FashionBombDaily.com
8. A$AP Rocky (Artist) and Shaun Ross (Model)
9. Lauren Dayneen Preston, Client Engagement Manger of The Webster
10. Bevy Smith, Host
11. Janet Mock, Trans Activist
