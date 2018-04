Beautycon is a beauty event for beauty influencers, beauty lovers and makeup junkies that took over the Javitz Center in New York City this past weekend. Beautycon prides itself on being a space to celebrate the beauty of self-expression and staying true to oneself. #TeamBeautiful was on hand capturing all the beautiful Black women and girls with their popping highlighters, glitter eyeshadow, curly ‘fros and more. Get into all this #BlackGirlMagic and be inspired for your next beauty looks.

Check Out All The Black Beauty That Stepped Out And Showed Out At The 2018 Beautycon NYC 62 photos Launch gallery Check Out All The Black Beauty That Stepped Out And Showed Out At The 2018 Beautycon NYC 1. 2018 Beautycon NYC 1 of 62 2. 2018 Beautycon NYC 2 of 62 3. 2018 Beautycon NYC 3 of 62 4. 2018 Beautycon NYC 4 of 62 5. 2018 Beautycon NYC 5 of 62 6. 2018 Beautycon NYC 6 of 62 7. 2018 Beautycon NYC 7 of 62 8. 2018 Beautycon NYC 8 of 62 9. 2018 Beautycon NYC 9 of 62 10. 2018 Beautycon NYC 10 of 62 11. 2018 Beautycon NYC 11 of 62 12. 2018 Beautycon NYC 12 of 62 13. 2018 Beautycon NYC 13 of 62 14. 2018 Beautycon NYC 14 of 62 15. 2018 Beautycon NYC 15 of 62 16. 2018 Beautycon NYC 16 of 62 17. 2018 Beautycon NYC 17 of 62 18. 2018 Beautycon NYC 18 of 62 19. 2018 Beautycon NYC 19 of 62 20. 2018 Beautycon NYC 20 of 62 21. 2018 Beautycon NYC 21 of 62 22. 2018 Beautycon NYC 22 of 62 23. 2018 Beautycon NYC 23 of 62 24. 2018 Beautycon NYC 24 of 62 25. 2018 Beautycon NYC 25 of 62 26. 2018 Beautycon NYC 26 of 62 27. 2018 Beautycon NYC 27 of 62 28. 2018 Beautycon NYC 28 of 62 29. 2018 Beautycon NYC 29 of 62 30. 2018 Beautycon NYC 30 of 62 31. 2018 Beautycon NYC 31 of 62 32. 2018 Beautycon NYC 32 of 62 33. 2018 Beautycon NYC 33 of 62 34. 2018 Beautycon NYC 34 of 62 35. 2018 Beautycon NYC 35 of 62 36. 2018 Beautycon NYC 36 of 62 37. 2018 Beautycon NYC 37 of 62 38. 2018 Beautycon NYC 38 of 62 39. 2018 Beautycon NYC 39 of 62 40. 2018 Beautycon NYC 40 of 62 41. 2018 Beautycon NYC 41 of 62 42. 2018 Beautycon NYC 42 of 62 43. 2018 Beautycon NYC 43 of 62 44. 2018 Beautycon NYC 44 of 62 45. 2018 Beautycon NYC 45 of 62 46. 2018 Beautycon NYC 46 of 62 47. 2018 Beautycon NYC 47 of 62 48. 2018 Beautycon NYC 48 of 62 49. 2018 Beautycon NYC 49 of 62 50. 2018 Beautycon NYC 50 of 62 51. 2018 Beautycon NYC 51 of 62 52. 2018 Beautycon NYC 52 of 62 53. 2018 Beautycon NYC 53 of 62 54. 2018 Beautycon NYC 54 of 62 55. 2018 Beautycon NYC 55 of 62 56. 2018 Beautycon NYC 56 of 62 57. 2018 Beautycon NYC 57 of 62 58. 2018 Beautycon NYC 58 of 62 59. 2018 Beautycon NYC 59 of 62 60. 2018 Beautycon NYC 60 of 62 61. 2018 Beautycon NYC 61 of 62 62. 2018 Beautycon NYC 62 of 62