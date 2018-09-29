Botham Jean Would Have Been 27 Years Old Today, See His Life In Photos

Today Botham Shem Jean was supposed to celebrate his 27th story. He was supposed to be a hashtag or a viral story. He wasn’t supposed to be gunned down in his own apartment by a police officer on September 6 in Dallas Texas. The St. Lucia native was supposed to be celebrating his life.

The person who shot and killed was Amber Guyger. She was arrested and charged with manslaughter on September 9, more than two days after she killed Jean. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. After five search warrants, her apartment was never searched and she reportedly moved out of the complex the weekend she killed Jean. The 30-year-old was finally fired from the Dallas Police Department on September 24.

In honor of Botham Jean, see his life in photos and video. Rest in power.

