Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade

Posted September 3, 2018

Every Labor Day since 1969, people have flood the streets of the Brooklyn area of Crown Heights to celebrate West Indian culture. Although the parade originally has its roots in Harlem back in the 1940s, when the permit for the parade in Harlem was revoked in 1964, the festival was moved to Brooklyn on the Easter Parkway.

Check out some of the most beautiful images from this year’s West Indian Day parade.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. Cynthia Nixon and Jumaane Williams

