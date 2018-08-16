Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations.

Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

1. 1942 Source:Getty Aretha Louise Franklin is born March 25, 1942. Her father was a preacher Clarence LaVaughn “C. L.” Franklin and her mother Barbara Franklin, who passed away when Aretha was 10, was a vocalist and piano player. Aretha developed her musical skills in the church and sang her first solo when she was 12-years-old at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

#9: Songs Of Faith ~ Aretha Franklin https://t.co/K0Jxy4VatV #Gospel pic.twitter.com/t1361Nwc8K — MusicAzUS.bot (@MusicAzUS) November 7, 2017 At 14 years old, Aretha Franklin releases her first album Songs of Faith on JVB/Battle Records. The nine-track album was recorded live at New Bethel Baptist Church, the church of her father Reverend C. L. Franklin, in Detroit, Michigan. The album was not a hit, but would mark the beginning of her incredible career.

3. 1967 Aretha scores her first top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” and hits number one with “Respect,” which was originally recorded by Otis Redding. Both songs are from the I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You album. Aretha officially became a superstar.

4. 1968 Aretha released two studio albums in 1968, Lady Soul and Aretha Now, both top five hits on the Billboard album chart. This is also the year she won her first Grammy. But tragedy struck the nation when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Watch the powerful clip above from April 9, 1968.

5. 1972 Aretha releases the gospel album “Amazing Grace.” The album won a Grammy and became the highest selling live gospel music album of all time.

6. 1977 Aretha performs “God Bless America” at the inauguration gala of President Jimmy Carter, her first of four inaugurations at which she would perform.

7. 1979 Aretha Franklin with her father C.L. Franklin and sister, Carolyn, New York, 1971. pic.twitter.com/tmEvOvWz1d — Just Me † (@VisionsOfMe) August 15, 2018 In 1979, Aretha Franklin’s father C.L. Franklin was shot by burglars. He remained in a coma until his death in 1984. See the photo above from 1971 with her father and her sister Carolyn.

8. 1987 Aretha Franklin becomes the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was not in attendance, but Clive Davis attended and read her speech (see above). She also lands her second number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with George Michael for the song “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).” The song won her a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo.

9. 1993 On January 20, 1993, Aretha performs “I Dreamed a Dream” at the inauguration of President Bill Clinton.

10. 1994 At 52, Aretha becomes the youngest recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor. See a brief clip above.

11. 1998 This is one of my favorite Aretha Franklin stories...two hours before the Grammys telecast in 1998, Luciano Pavarotti cancelled due to illness. Aretha Franklin sang Nessun Dorma that night with little notice. pic.twitter.com/OroqA5CZ37 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 13, 2018 At the last minute, Aretha replaced Luciano Pavarotti, who canceled at the last minute due to illness, at the Grammys for a performance of the opera song “Nessun dorma.” She also released her final top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the Lauryn Hill-produced “A Rose Is Still a Rose”.

12. 2005 Source:Getty Aretha is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush on November 9, 2005. (Photo by Douglas A. Sonders/Getty Images)

13. 2009 On January 20, 2009, Aretha performs “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

14. 2014 Aretha releases the album Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics, which includes a cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” The songs charts at number 47 on the Billboard R&B singles chart, making her the first female artist to score 100 hits on the chart.

15. 2017 Aretha announces her retirement, saying, “I am retiring this year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert.” She performs for the last time in June of 2017 in Detroit, at the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend. She sang on Aretha Franklin Way and asked the crowd to keep her in their prayers. Watch above.