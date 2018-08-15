Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures.
Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.
1. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of the album ‘Aretha’ in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
2. Aretha Wins Another GrammySource:Getty
NEW YORK – MARCH 15: Soul singer Aretha Franklin receives a Grammy for ‘best female rhythm & blues performance’ for the 5th consecutive year, this year for her rendition of the song ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ on March 15, 1975 in ?New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
3. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
4. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 2005: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
5. Aretha Franklin Album CoverSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 1982: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of her album ‘Jump To It’ in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
6. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
7. ‘Aretha Franklin’Source:Getty
African American singer Aretha Franklin wears a leather jacket, 1990. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
8. Aretha Franklin…Source:Getty
NEW YORK- JULY 5: Aretha Franklin at a party in New York City on July 5, 1989. (Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images)
9. Night of 100 Stars – May 5, 1990Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
10. ‘Aretha Franklin’Source:Getty
African American singer Aretha Franklin smiles for her headshot, January 4, 1978. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)
11. 47th Annual Academy Awards RehearsalsSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
12. 13th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK CITY – MARCH 1: Aretha Franklin attends 13th Annual Grammy Awards on March 1, 1975 at the Uris Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
13. Headshot Of Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
American singer Aretha Franklin looks over her shoulder, her hair pulled up into a beehive style, 1961. Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Metronome/Getty Images)
14. Aretha And TedSource:Getty
NEW YORK – CIRCA 1961: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with her husband and manager Ted White circa 1961 in New york City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
15. Photo of Aretha FRANKLINSource:Getty
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of Aretha FRANKLIN (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)
16. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
circa 1960: Studio portrait of American singer Aretha Franklin, wearing a beaded top. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
17. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
18. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1970: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
19. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
20. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1968: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1968. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
21. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
22. Aretha Franklin PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1967: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait wearing a shroud in circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
23. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty
NEW YORK – CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait circa 1964 in New York city, New York. (Photo by James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
24. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
25. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin poses for a studio portrait in 1967 in the United States. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)
26. Aretha Franklin Color PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1968: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1968. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
27. Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit ConcertSource:Getty
NEW YORK CITY – JUNE 28: Aretha Franklin attends Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Concert on June 28, 1968 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
28. Aretha Franklin With Her Grammy AwardSource:Getty
American soul singer Aretha Franklin stands backstage wearing an gold embroidered gown and holding a Grammy Award, circa 1970. (Photo by Tim Boxer/Getty Images)
29. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
American soul singer Aretha Franklin, a star on the Atlantic record label. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
30. Aretha Franklin PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1967: The ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
31. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
American soul singer Aretha Franklin dancing for the cameras. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
32. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
Seated portrait of R&B singer Aretha Franklin during her youth. In this photo her left hand is featured prominently with a diamond bracelet on her wrist and engagement ring on her finger.
33. Portrait Of Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
Portrait of American singer and musician Aretha Franklin, 1973. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)
34. Aretha Wins Another GrammySource:Getty
