Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures.

Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul was originally published on newsone.com

1. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of the album ‘Aretha’ in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

2. Aretha Wins Another Grammy Source:Getty NEW YORK – MARCH 15: Soul singer Aretha Franklin receives a Grammy for ‘best female rhythm & blues performance’ for the 5th consecutive year, this year for her rendition of the song ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ on March 15, 1975 in ?New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

3. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

4. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 2005: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

5. Aretha Franklin Album Cover Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 1982: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of her album ‘Jump To It’ in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

6. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

7. ‘Aretha Franklin’ Source:Getty African American singer Aretha Franklin wears a leather jacket, 1990. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

8. Aretha Franklin… Source:Getty NEW YORK- JULY 5: Aretha Franklin at a party in New York City on July 5, 1989. (Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images)

9. Night of 100 Stars – May 5, 1990 Source:Getty Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

10. ‘Aretha Franklin’ Source:Getty African American singer Aretha Franklin smiles for her headshot, January 4, 1978. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

11. 47th Annual Academy Awards Rehearsals Source:Getty Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

12. 13th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY – MARCH 1: Aretha Franklin attends 13th Annual Grammy Awards on March 1, 1975 at the Uris Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

13. Headshot Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty American singer Aretha Franklin looks over her shoulder, her hair pulled up into a beehive style, 1961. Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Metronome/Getty Images)

14. Aretha And Ted Source:Getty NEW YORK – CIRCA 1961: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with her husband and manager Ted White circa 1961 in New york City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

15. Photo of Aretha FRANKLIN Source:Getty UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of Aretha FRANKLIN (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

16. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty circa 1960: Studio portrait of American singer Aretha Franklin, wearing a beaded top. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

17. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

18. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty CIRCA 1970: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

19. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

20. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty CIRCA 1968: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1968. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

21. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

22. Aretha Franklin Portrait Source:Getty CIRCA 1967: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait wearing a shroud in circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

23. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty NEW YORK – CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait circa 1964 in New York city, New York. (Photo by James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

24. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

25. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Aretha Franklin poses for a studio portrait in 1967 in the United States. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)

26. Aretha Franklin Color Portrait Source:Getty CIRCA 1968: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1968. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

27. Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Concert Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY – JUNE 28: Aretha Franklin attends Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Concert on June 28, 1968 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

28. Aretha Franklin With Her Grammy Award Source:Getty American soul singer Aretha Franklin stands backstage wearing an gold embroidered gown and holding a Grammy Award, circa 1970. (Photo by Tim Boxer/Getty Images)

29. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty American soul singer Aretha Franklin, a star on the Atlantic record label. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

30. Aretha Franklin Portrait Source:Getty CIRCA 1967: The ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

31. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty American soul singer Aretha Franklin dancing for the cameras. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

32. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Seated portrait of R&B singer Aretha Franklin during her youth. In this photo her left hand is featured prominently with a diamond bracelet on her wrist and engagement ring on her finger.

33. Portrait Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Portrait of American singer and musician Aretha Franklin, 1973. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)