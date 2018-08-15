Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul Performing

Aretha Franklin sang her heart out during each and every time she stepped on a stage, rightfully earning herself the nickname of the Queen of Soul.
Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right at home live on stage.
Scroll through the below photos for a retrospective in pictures of the legacy she carved out as one of the greatest singers the world has ever seen.
1. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’Source:WENN
Aretha Franklin performing at the ’38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’ celebrating honorees’ Lifetime Artistic Achievements of Carole King, George Lucas, Rita Moreno, Seiji Ozawa and Cicely Tyson.
2. ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’Source:WENN
Aretha Franklin performed on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’
3. Jimmy Carter Presidential Inaugural GalaSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin attends Jimmy Carter Presidential Inaugural Gala on January 20, 1977 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
4. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln MemorialSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin preforms at the Lincoln Memorial for President Clinton’s inaugural gala on January 17, 1993. Credit: Mark Reinstein (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
5. Obama’s inaugurationSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin performs at Barack Obama‘s presidential inauguration on January, 20, 2009. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post/Getty Images)
6. Musical Celebration During Clinton Inaugural FestivitiesSource:Getty
146027 08: (NO NEWSWEEK – NO USNEWS) Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross stand with a crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial January 17, 1993 in Washington, DC. Numerous musicians and performers gathered in front of the Memorial to celebrate the inauguration of President Bill Clinton. (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Liaison) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,diana ross,politics,international landmark,washington dc,1990-1999,standing,aretha franklin,michael jackson,crowd,lincoln memorial,stevie wonder,politics and government
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN
Aretha Franklin performs live at Roy Thomson Hall.
8. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’Source:WENN
Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ Aretha sings “I Will Survive.”
9. Aretha Franklin performs during World Meeting of Families 2015Source:WENN
Aretha Franklin performs during the Festival of Families – World Meeting of Families 2015
10. Aretha Franklin Singing On Muhammad Ali Variety SpecialSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin on Muhammad Ali Variety Special, May 16, 1975. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)
11. Jazz festivalSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin performs at a jazz festival. (Photo by GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)