95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Posted March 24, 2018

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted March 24, 2018

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation.

As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country’s current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

