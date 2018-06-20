Aliou Cissé is the coach of Senegal’s World Cup team. Not only is he with the only African team with an African coach, but his team delivered the first win for Senegal and Africa in the tournament. On Tuesday, Senegal took on Poland in their first group match and won 2-1. But the true win is Cissé’s, and it has been seen around the world in viral memes.

9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup was originally published on newsone.com