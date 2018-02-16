43 Wakanda Inspired Hairstyles To Help You Slay The Movie Theater This Weekend

Posted February 16, 2018

The wait is finally over! Happy Black Panther Weekend! Are you ready to go to Wakanda? We sure are. This occasion calls for more than your regular movie outfit…this is an event. As we know any great look starts with the hair. We’ve gathered some of the best Wakanda-inspired styles that will have you looking like absolute royalty at the theatre this weekend. From avant-garde faux locs to accents like beads and color, we’ve got you covered whether you want to go full-out or just add a little flair. Tag us at #HelloBeautiful so we can see the looks you create.

1. Warrior Princess

This is a look for the bold! Long cinnamon faux locs adorned with wooden beads make a daring statement.

2. Simple And Chic

Take one of the signature looks in the film and flip it by dyeing your hair a beautiful platinum blonde.

3. Red Carpet Ready

P R E M I E R E A T T I R E ❤️ So my outfit for the world premiere event for @blackpanther was amazing. My custom dress was created from #Ankara fabric within two weeks. I am so impressed and it definitely served everything I needed to be a member of #Wakanda. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••Thank you @thechocolatehousewife (@josephandelynn) #TheSkirtBoss Make up @terrionnastyles #BlackPantherEvent ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #BlackPantherPremiere #DisneyPressTrip #PressTrip #KiwiTheBeauty #BlackPantherMovie #MarvelBlackPanther #BlackPanther #Marvel #MarvelUniverse #DisneyBlogger #YourFavoriteBlogger #goddesslocs •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #LadyandtheTrampBluRay #ABCTVEvent #BlackPantherSoLit #WakandaForever

Perfection head to toe. Pulling up the faux locs in a soft bun at the top letting a few tendrils in the front frame the face is lovely.

4. I Dream of Wakanda

This take on the “I dream of Genie” ponytail is a look that is sure to turn heads. Finish by adorning the hair with gold jewelry.

5. Raspberry Beret

Eye contact; where souls catch on fire

This is a perfect look if you’re heading to the theater straight from work. While most will be wearing black, a beret in red will be an unexpected pop of color and give straight hair new life.

6. Go BIG

Big hair😘 PC: @nikkrichphoto

A fun way to add some drama for the weekend is to wear a wig. This glorious mane with golden highlights will be so much fun. Just make sure you’re not blocking the view of anyone behind you!

7. Braided Elegance

Instead of regular straight back cornrows, try an intricate design and add gold hair jewelry for sparkle. Try Latched and Hooked 2-Toned Ombre Braiding Hair ($9.99) to recreate the look.

8. Totally Tribal

If you’ve been wanting to try bantu knots this is your time! This tribal inspired look will fit right in with your fellow movie goers. Try ORS Smooth n’ Hold Pudding ($6.99, orshaircare.com) to style and set the knots and the ORS Olive Oil Edge Control Gel ($5.99, orshaircare.com) to smooth your edges and any fly aways.

9. Adorned

This gorgeous braided style is so special thanks to the beautiful hair jewelry. Accessorize with stars, hoops and beads to make sure you stand out.

10. Hoop Dreams

I’m too creative to have a 9-5. 🤷🏾‍♀️

If you’re more on the conservative side, give your faux hawk a little edge for the night by doing criss-cross braids on the sides and adding a small row of hoops to one of the braids.

11. A Cut Above

When hubs does it again ✂️. #newdo #newcut

This tapered cut is taken to the next level by cutting in two lines down the side. This is also a low commitment look. Cut in the lines for the movie and within two weeks they will have filled in.

12. Fit For A SuperHero

H A P P Y 😊 B I R T H D A Y 🎂 T O ME!!!!

Actress Simone Missick knows a thing or two about being a superhero. One of the stars of the Marvel series Luke Cage, Missick looks positively regal with an intricate braid pattern in the front and cascading waves in the back. To recreate this look try Indique Bounce Organic Curl ($179. indiquehair.com).

13. A Queen And Her Court

Grab your girls and slay in beautiful head wraps like these from Cee Cee’s Closet ($27, ceeceesclosetnyc.com).

14. Top It Off

If you don’t have time to do a major change to your look, a turban in a graphic or African print will do the trick. (Ziggy Turban, $60, shop.emijaajaaemil.com)

15. Swept Away

Natural hair flourishes in the film and this side swept look is perfect for naturalists with voluminous curls. Keep the hair soft and touchable and pair with a tribal earring for a perfect Friday night date look.

16. A Perfect Storm

🌬

Actress Yaya Dacosta‘s Afropunk inspired look is right in line with the film. Step outside your comfort zone and try this look in grey, platinum blonde, or even a bright color.

17. Totally Texture

Celebrity hair guru worked her magic on actress Teyonnah Parris with this gorgeous afro. Don’t be afraid to play with texture and volume.

18. Tres Chic

Instead of a basic black beret, try one with grommets or other interesting details. Pair it with bone straight locks and a blunt bang for a chic finish.

19. Free Spirit

The beauty of our hair is our unique texture. As we go back to the Motherland on screen, let your hair take the journey with you by picking it out and letting it free form.

20. Purple Reign

The unexpected pop of color on the end adds a regal touch to this intricate braided style.

21. Heritage Redefined

These are not the cornrows we grew up with! The mix of color and alternating braid sizes make these feeder braids a work of art.

22. Rep Your Flag

What this president seems to not understand is the reason why so many people are forced to come to the US in the first place: US FOREIGN POLICY!!!!!! The havoc/terror that America has unleashed on countries around the world has devastated economies and decimated lives by creating/supporting wars, caused famine, spread diseases, etc. See the name on the bandanna and the word on my necklace? The world as we knew it was changed after #Haiti took fate into their own hands and demanded their freedom to be come the first FREE BLACK republic in the Western Hemisphere. That great feat was a testament to their strength and their resolve. Love is at the top of the list and is where everything else derives from: integrity, humility, respect kindness, etc. LOVE is at the very top🖕🏿 The bigger the problem means that there is an ever bigger solution available...and the solution is US! We know the TRUTH and giving attention to a dictator takes our power away. We are stronger and have more power than we think. On this day we remember the people of Haiti and what they are continuing to overcome.

While Wakanda may not be real, you can take this opportunity to rep your flag as a headband to your glorious fro.

23. A Queen Slay

When a turban just isn’t enough, add beading to the top to adorn your crown.

24. Wash N’ GLOW

You can never go wrong with a wash and go. Pick it out at the roots for more volume to give some drama for movie night. Get this look with a combo of the Mielle Organics Pomegranate and Honey Leave-in and Curling Custard ($12.99, sallybeauty.com).

25. Hey Queen

This flat twist out needs it’s own movie! It will literally be the star of your ensemble. Get similar results using Eden Body Works Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme ($8.99, edenbodyworks.com)

26. Faux Fabulous

This is statement hair! This beautiful bunned faux hawk is tribal, edgy and sexy all in one.

27. Powerful Beauty

This wash and go is another example of the wide range of our textures. While the hair is damp diffuse it lightly until it is dry and use your hands to shape.

28. BANG BANG!

These beaded fringe bangs are beyond! A simple braided bun keeps the focus on the party in the front.

29. Fab Times 2

There’s no fun in dressing up unless your BFF does too! Follow this stylish duo’s lead by adding beads, jewelry, color and more to your hair. This is the weekend to go all out!

30. The Next Generation

We can’t forget the babies! These afro puffs are simple and beautiful for your little princess. Add small hair jewelry in the front for sparkle and added fun.

31. Curls For The Girls

I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend 🦋

Actress Skai Jackson strikes a pretty pose in a messy high curly bun and soft curly bangs. This is a perfect look if you want to play with texture for the night but don’t want anything more extreme.

32. Fine Art

#2015 #DesignEssentials

This look belongs in the Black Smithsonian. Slick your hair into a high bun and use bobby pins in the front to arrange and secure the pieces.

33. Crowning Glory

This crown braid is simple and beautiful. It is easy to style on straight or just blown out hair for a more textured version.

34. Goddess Moments

Some days it is that serious.

You can never go wrong with animal print. This turban is the perfect topper for soft waves that have been slightly flipped out on the sides.

35. Puff Perfection

A puff is always simple and classic. The perfect way to show off your natural texture and will go with ANY outfit you choose.

36. Simply Regal

How you feel when you've done your morning yoga, drank you Damiana tea, put your eyelashes on without any major issues, choose the right lippy for your skirt, and peaking just over the Himalayans, the Melanin and Fro Gods are conspiring to insure that your Fro is defying all laws of gravity, and golden stardust seeps from your pores. Gratitude to the manifested magic that gave rise to this holy level of slayage; authenticated by all the gods and their closest friends! I was floating at Curl Fest y'all! ✨ • If you read all that, you REALLY love me! I'm just ridiculous! 😂😩🙃 But I swear I love you back! 🤗❤ Lol! Check out my Insta stories for event footage! • Speciallll thank you to the @curlygirlcollective team for creating this incredible space! Being apart of the #SocialSquadTeam for #CurlFest2017 was loadsss of fun. Thank you to the amazing @jeanlondondia of the @sheamoisture media team for this stunning shot and for collaborating for this event. Lexxieee @lexie_nicole_ you are the bestest for capturing all this for me!! 😩🙌🏾❤ #ManifestedMagic #CurlFest2017 #curlygirlcollective #BlackityBlackGirlMagic #MorePicsToCome

A large afro is a classic for a reason, it just works. Pick it out and go!

37. Braid and Go

Flat twists in the front act as a natural headband for this lovely braid out.

38. Glam Style

Big hair is in style no matter the era. Recreate this look on blown out hair with a curling wand or large flex-rods.

39. The Red, The Black, The Green

👑🦄

This edgy look combines curls with accent braids in the front wrapped in gold twine and accented with multi-colored beads.

