The wait is finally over! Happy Black Panther Weekend! Are you ready to go to Wakanda? We sure are. This occasion calls for more than your regular movie outfit…this is an event. As we know any great look starts with the hair. We’ve gathered some of the best Wakanda-inspired styles that will have you looking like absolute royalty at the theatre this weekend. From avant-garde faux locs to accents like beads and color, we’ve got you covered whether you want to go full-out or just add a little flair. Tag us at #HelloBeautiful so we can see the looks you create.

43 Wakanda Inspired Hairstyles To Help You Slay The Movie Theater This Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

5. Raspberry Beret View this post on Instagram Eye contact; where souls catch on fire A post shared by Priscilla (@shinestruck) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:10am PST This is a perfect look if you’re heading to the theater straight from work. While most will be wearing black, a beret in red will be an unexpected pop of color and give straight hair new life.

6. Go BIG View this post on Instagram Big hair😘 PC: @nikkrichphoto A post shared by Jessica P.💄 (@jessicapettway) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:55pm PST A fun way to add some drama for the weekend is to wear a wig. This glorious mane with golden highlights will be so much fun. Just make sure you’re not blocking the view of anyone behind you!

10. Hoop Dreams View this post on Instagram I’m too creative to have a 9-5. 🤷🏾‍♀️ A post shared by Michal (@stylesbymichal) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:29am PST If you’re more on the conservative side, give your faux hawk a little edge for the night by doing criss-cross braids on the sides and adding a small row of hoops to one of the braids.

11. A Cut Above View this post on Instagram When hubs does it again ✂️. #newdo #newcut A post shared by Δ S H Δ E L L E (@naturalhairrebel) on Dec 28, 2017 at 4:13pm PST This tapered cut is taken to the next level by cutting in two lines down the side. This is also a low commitment look. Cut in the lines for the movie and within two weeks they will have filled in.

12. Fit For A SuperHero View this post on Instagram H A P P Y 😊 B I R T H D A Y 🎂 T O ME!!!! A post shared by Simone Missick (@simonemissick) on Jan 19, 2018 at 2:18pm PST Actress Simone Missick knows a thing or two about being a superhero. One of the stars of the Marvel series Luke Cage, Missick looks positively regal with an intricate braid pattern in the front and cascading waves in the back. To recreate this look try Indique Bounce Organic Curl ($179. indiquehair.com).

16. A Perfect Storm View this post on Instagram 🌬 A post shared by Yaya (@yayadacosta) on Dec 19, 2017 at 11:06am PST Actress Yaya Dacosta‘s Afropunk inspired look is right in line with the film. Step outside your comfort zone and try this look in grey, platinum blonde, or even a bright color.

31. Curls For The Girls View this post on Instagram I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend 🦋 A post shared by s k a i (@skaijackson) on Sep 30, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT Actress Skai Jackson strikes a pretty pose in a messy high curly bun and soft curly bangs. This is a perfect look if you want to play with texture for the night but don’t want anything more extreme.

32. Fine Art View this post on Instagram #2015 #DesignEssentials A post shared by Allen Cooley (@allencooley) on Feb 12, 2018 at 3:39pm PST This look belongs in the Black Smithsonian. Slick your hair into a high bun and use bobby pins in the front to arrange and secure the pieces.

34. Goddess Moments View this post on Instagram Some days it is that serious. A post shared by Tai Beauchamp (@taibeau) on Feb 9, 2018 at 3:20pm PST You can never go wrong with animal print. This turban is the perfect topper for soft waves that have been slightly flipped out on the sides.