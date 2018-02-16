The wait is finally over! Happy Black Panther Weekend! Are you ready to go to Wakanda? We sure are. This occasion calls for more than your regular movie outfit…this is an event. As we know any great look starts with the hair. We’ve gathered some of the best Wakanda-inspired styles that will have you looking like absolute royalty at the theatre this weekend. From avant-garde faux locs to accents like beads and color, we’ve got you covered whether you want to go full-out or just add a little flair. Tag us at #HelloBeautiful so we can see the looks you create.
43 Wakanda Inspired Hairstyles To Help You Slay The Movie Theater This Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Warrior Princess
This is a look for the bold! Long cinnamon faux locs adorned with wooden beads make a daring statement.
2. Simple And Chic
Take one of the signature looks in the film and flip it by dyeing your hair a beautiful platinum blonde.
3. Red Carpet Ready
Perfection head to toe. Pulling up the faux locs in a soft bun at the top letting a few tendrils in the front frame the face is lovely.
4. I Dream of Wakanda
This take on the “I dream of Genie” ponytail is a look that is sure to turn heads. Finish by adorning the hair with gold jewelry.
5. Raspberry Beret
This is a perfect look if you’re heading to the theater straight from work. While most will be wearing black, a beret in red will be an unexpected pop of color and give straight hair new life.
6. Go BIG
A fun way to add some drama for the weekend is to wear a wig. This glorious mane with golden highlights will be so much fun. Just make sure you’re not blocking the view of anyone behind you!
7. Braided Elegance
Instead of regular straight back cornrows, try an intricate design and add gold hair jewelry for sparkle. Try Latched and Hooked 2-Toned Ombre Braiding Hair ($9.99) to recreate the look.
8. Totally Tribal
If you’ve been wanting to try bantu knots this is your time! This tribal inspired look will fit right in with your fellow movie goers. Try ORS Smooth n’ Hold Pudding ($6.99, orshaircare.com) to style and set the knots and the ORS Olive Oil Edge Control Gel ($5.99, orshaircare.com) to smooth your edges and any fly aways.
9. Adorned
This gorgeous braided style is so special thanks to the beautiful hair jewelry. Accessorize with stars, hoops and beads to make sure you stand out.
10. Hoop Dreams
If you’re more on the conservative side, give your faux hawk a little edge for the night by doing criss-cross braids on the sides and adding a small row of hoops to one of the braids.
11. A Cut Above
This tapered cut is taken to the next level by cutting in two lines down the side. This is also a low commitment look. Cut in the lines for the movie and within two weeks they will have filled in.
12. Fit For A SuperHero
Actress Simone Missick knows a thing or two about being a superhero. One of the stars of the Marvel series Luke Cage, Missick looks positively regal with an intricate braid pattern in the front and cascading waves in the back. To recreate this look try Indique Bounce Organic Curl ($179. indiquehair.com).
13. A Queen And Her Court
Grab your girls and slay in beautiful head wraps like these from Cee Cee’s Closet ($27, ceeceesclosetnyc.com).
14. Top It Off
If you don’t have time to do a major change to your look, a turban in a graphic or African print will do the trick. (Ziggy Turban, $60, shop.emijaajaaemil.com)
15. Swept Away
Natural hair flourishes in the film and this side swept look is perfect for naturalists with voluminous curls. Keep the hair soft and touchable and pair with a tribal earring for a perfect Friday night date look.
16. A Perfect Storm
Actress Yaya Dacosta‘s Afropunk inspired look is right in line with the film. Step outside your comfort zone and try this look in grey, platinum blonde, or even a bright color.
17. Totally Texture
Celebrity hair guru worked her magic on actress Teyonnah Parris with this gorgeous afro. Don’t be afraid to play with texture and volume.
18. Tres Chic
Instead of a basic black beret, try one with grommets or other interesting details. Pair it with bone straight locks and a blunt bang for a chic finish.
19. Free Spirit
The beauty of our hair is our unique texture. As we go back to the Motherland on screen, let your hair take the journey with you by picking it out and letting it free form.
20. Purple Reign
The unexpected pop of color on the end adds a regal touch to this intricate braided style.
21. Heritage Redefined
These are not the cornrows we grew up with! The mix of color and alternating braid sizes make these feeder braids a work of art.
22. Rep Your Flag
While Wakanda may not be real, you can take this opportunity to rep your flag as a headband to your glorious fro.
23. A Queen Slay
When a turban just isn’t enough, add beading to the top to adorn your crown.
24. Wash N’ GLOW
You can never go wrong with a wash and go. Pick it out at the roots for more volume to give some drama for movie night. Get this look with a combo of the Mielle Organics Pomegranate and Honey Leave-in and Curling Custard ($12.99, sallybeauty.com).
25. Hey Queen
This flat twist out needs it’s own movie! It will literally be the star of your ensemble. Get similar results using Eden Body Works Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme ($8.99, edenbodyworks.com)
26. Faux Fabulous
This is statement hair! This beautiful bunned faux hawk is tribal, edgy and sexy all in one.
27. Powerful Beauty
This wash and go is another example of the wide range of our textures. While the hair is damp diffuse it lightly until it is dry and use your hands to shape.
28. BANG BANG!
These beaded fringe bangs are beyond! A simple braided bun keeps the focus on the party in the front.
29. Fab Times 2
There’s no fun in dressing up unless your BFF does too! Follow this stylish duo’s lead by adding beads, jewelry, color and more to your hair. This is the weekend to go all out!
30. The Next Generation
We can’t forget the babies! These afro puffs are simple and beautiful for your little princess. Add small hair jewelry in the front for sparkle and added fun.
31. Curls For The Girls
Actress Skai Jackson strikes a pretty pose in a messy high curly bun and soft curly bangs. This is a perfect look if you want to play with texture for the night but don’t want anything more extreme.
32. Fine Art
This look belongs in the Black Smithsonian. Slick your hair into a high bun and use bobby pins in the front to arrange and secure the pieces.
33. Crowning Glory
This crown braid is simple and beautiful. It is easy to style on straight or just blown out hair for a more textured version.
34. Goddess Moments
You can never go wrong with animal print. This turban is the perfect topper for soft waves that have been slightly flipped out on the sides.
35. Puff Perfection
A puff is always simple and classic. The perfect way to show off your natural texture and will go with ANY outfit you choose.
36. Simply Regal
A large afro is a classic for a reason, it just works. Pick it out and go!
37. Braid and Go
Flat twists in the front act as a natural headband for this lovely braid out.
38. Glam Style
Big hair is in style no matter the era. Recreate this look on blown out hair with a curling wand or large flex-rods.
39. The Red, The Black, The Green
This edgy look combines curls with accent braids in the front wrapped in gold twine and accented with multi-colored beads.