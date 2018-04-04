April 4th is Vitamin C Day and to celebrate we’re sharing 25 of the best vitamin c infused hair and beauty products. We all know this vitamin can work it’s magic on a cold, but did you know it can also work miracles on your skin? From bargain finds as low as $5 to splurges that can break the bank, we have options for every budget. Do you have a favorite Vitamin C product? Let us know below!