11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump

Posted 7 hours ago

As we reported yesterday, Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years for a drug charge. However, her fight for one person got her an invite to the White House to discuss prison reform. In one of the most bizarre photo ops ever, the reality stars shared this image, which has now become a meme.

To laugh to keep from crying, click through the foolishness.

11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump was originally published on newsone.com

11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump

Continue reading 11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump

11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump

As we reported yesterday, Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years for a drug charge. However, her fight for one person got her an invite to the White House to discuss prison reform. In one of the most bizarre photo ops ever, the reality stars shared this image, which has now become a meme. To laugh to keep from crying, click through the foolishness.

Related Galleries
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People
11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018
On the Scene: Chicago Defender 2017 Newsmakers Awards
This Week’s CD!
CD- 05-30-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now