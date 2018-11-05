10 Powerful Quotes From Shirley Chisholm On This Election Eve

Exactly 50 years ago today, Shirley Chisholm made history by becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old she was representing New York’s 12th Congressional District, which she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983.

In 1972, she also became the first African American major-party candidate to run for President of the United States — she was also the first woman to run for Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously “unbought and unbossed.”

Let the quotes below inspire you to get out and vote tomorrow.

