10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will Move Your Soul

Posted August 11, 2018

Today is Viola Davis‘ 53rd birthday. The Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner is one of the greatest actress of all time and she has certainly given us some epic speeches over the years. Check out some of best.

10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will Move Your Soul was originally published on newsone.com

1. Happy Birthday, Viola Davis

Happy Birthday, Viola Davis Source:Getty

Today is Viola Davis’ 53rd birthday. The Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner is one of the greatest actress of all time and she has certainly given us some epic speeches over the years. Check out some of best.

(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

2. 2001 Tonys

3. 2010 Tonys

4. SAG Awards 2012

5. 2015 Emmys

6. 2017 Oscars

7. 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards

8. 2018 Women’s March

9. 2018 Variety”s Power Of Women Event

10. 2017 Time 100 Gala

11. 2018 Women In The World Event

Related Galleries
Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States
Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye
Vicious Tweets Dragging The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells
Happy Birthday, Assata Shakur: Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close