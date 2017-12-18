Twista 1st Annual Toy Drive

Twista is hosting his 1st Annual Christmas Toy Drive for the children & families of Chicago. Twista will deliver toys to non-profit organizations that provide holiday gifts, as well as basic necessities to local families. Donations will also help Twista take 5 families shopping for gifts and food for Christmas.

This event will be hosted by Twista & will feature music for all tastes from Chicago’s best DJ’s:

Kid Capri

Dj Terry Hunter

Dj Pharris

Sean Mac

Dj Mustafa Rocks

You can receive a discount by bringing a brand new, unwrapped toys.

For more info email: booktwista@gmail.com

Tickets available via Eventbrite.

