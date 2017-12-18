Twista 1st Annual Toy Drive

- Date/time: December 18th, 7:00pm to December 19th, 2:00am
- Venue: Bassline
- Address: 2239 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL
Twista is hosting his 1st Annual Christmas Toy Drive for the children & families of Chicago. Twista will deliver toys to non-profit organizations that provide holiday gifts, as well as basic necessities to local families. Donations will also help Twista take 5 families shopping for gifts and food for Christmas.
This event will be hosted by Twista & will feature music for all tastes from Chicago’s best DJ’s:
Kid Capri
Dj Terry Hunter
Dj Pharris
Sean Mac
Dj Mustafa Rocks
You can receive a discount by bringing a brand new, unwrapped toys.
For more info email: booktwista@gmail.com
Tickets available via Eventbrite.
