Twista 1st Annual Toy Drive

  • Date/time: December 18th, 7:00pm to December 19th, 2:00am
  • Venue: Bassline
  • Address: 2239 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL

Twista is hosting his 1st Annual Christmas Toy Drive for the children & families of Chicago. Twista will deliver toys to non-profit organizations that provide holiday gifts, as well as basic necessities to local families. Donations will also help Twista take 5 families shopping for gifts and food for Christmas.

This event will be hosted by Twista & will feature music for all tastes from Chicago’s best DJ’s:
Kid Capri
Dj Terry Hunter
Dj Pharris
Sean Mac
Dj Mustafa Rocks

You can receive a discount by bringing a brand new, unwrapped toys.

For more info email: booktwista@gmail.com

Tickets available via Eventbrite.

