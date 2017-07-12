Calling ALL Men and Women of Excellence!

You’re invited to Excellence en Blanc, an All-White Pop Up Dining & Networking Experience!
4445 S. King Dr., Chicago
Sunday, July 30, 2017
6 p.m.
Load in and set up
6:45 p.m.
Judging competition
7:15 p.m.
Dinner
$35 per person or 4 guests for $100
The Experience:
Everyone dresses in white. Bring your own table, chairs, and white tablecloth. Bring your picnic meal and a bottle of your favorite wine or champagne.
Disposable eating utensils (plates, cups, napkins, cutlery) are not allowed. No beer or hard liquor. This is intended to be an upscale dining experience.
DJ, Music, Entertainment
Wine Tasting
Table Scape Competition
Optional Prix Fixe Menu by Excellence En Blanc Center
For more details, call the Chicago Defender at 312-225-2400