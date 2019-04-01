Congressman David Scott to Host 16th Annual Jobs Fair

Congressman David Scott will host his 16th Annual Jobs Fair on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, Ga.

More than 125 of Georgia’s top employers will participate in the Jobs Fair and recruiting to fill more than 9,196 openings in aviation, logistics, education, banking, technology, law enforcement, retail, customer service and other fields.

Employers include: AT&T, Chick-fil-A, Coca Cola Bottling United, Clayton County Schools, Diaz Foods, FBI, FedEx, Ft. Valley University, Fresh Express, Gate Gourmet, Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Power, Glock, Goodwill of North Georgia, Gordon Food Service, Grady Health System, Henry County Schools, J.P. Morgan Chase, Lowe’s, MARTA, Medline Industries, Regions Bank, Social Security Administration, UPS, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, U.S. Census Bureau, Wells Fargo & more!

Congressman Scott’s 16th Annual Jobs Fair will also provide the following special services for job seekers:

U.S. Veterans Administration (VA) Atlanta Regional Benefits Office and Atlanta VA Medical Center – employment, health and benefits resources for veterans;

– employment, health and benefits resources for veterans; HomeSafe Georgia – onsite counseling and review for mortgage catch-up or principal reduction assistance up to $50,000 for struggling homeowners; and

To preregister or obtain more information, visit www.davidscott.house.gov or call 770-432-5405.

