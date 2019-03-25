Georgia gas prices increased another 8 cents last week, setting a new 2019-high of $2.50 per gallon on Sunday. The state average increased 37 of the past 39 days for a total increase of 36 cents per gallon.

“Georgia drivers will likely see another round of rising gas prices this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Both planned and unplanned refinery maintenance, rising demand, and the switch to summer gasoline continue to contribute to the seasonal springtime jump at the pump. Based on current conditions, gas prices will likely peak sometime between Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day weekend.”

Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $2.50 per gallon for regular unleaded. Sunday’s state average is 8 cents more than a week ago, 22 cents more than last month, and about the same price as this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Brunswick ($2.56), Savannah ($2.54), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.52)

metro markets – Brunswick ($2.56), Savannah ($2.54), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.52) Least expensive metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.40), Columbus ($2.42), Albany ($2.46)

Demand Increases While Domestic Stocks Decline

Demand for gasoline increased by 269,000 b/d from the previous week, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Demand now sits at 9.4 million b/d, which is 85,000 b/d higher than a year ago, and 200,000 b/d higher than two years ago. The increase in demand helped to reduce total domestic gasoline stocks, which fell by 4.6 million bbl to 241.5 million bbl last week.

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2018 High Record High National $2.626 $2.621 $2.545 $2.394 $2.606 $2.97 (5/26/2018) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.498 $2.495 $2.419 $2.280 $2.500 $2.84 (5/27/2018) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Georgia Gas Prices to Rise on Slipping Supplies was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Katrice L. Mines, Senior Editor, Atlanta Daily World Posted 3 hours ago

