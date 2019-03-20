Atlanta City Council District 3 Special Election Heads to Runoff

It looks like the special election for Atlanta City Council District 3 will be headed towards a runoff.

None of the nine candidates pulled the 50 percent of the vote plus one required to secure an outright victory Tuesday.

It appears Bryon Amos, who led with a little more than 23 percent of the vote, and Antonio Brown, who gained a little more than 19 percent of the vote, will go into a runoff on April 16.

Tuesday’s special election was held to fill the seat opened up in November due to the death of Councilman Ivory Young, Jr.

Greg Clay narrowly missed the runoff falling a little more than a tenth of a percent behind Brown.

Source: Fox5News

