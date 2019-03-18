Dramatic Video Revealed for The Stitch Project in Downtown

Attendees at the Central Atlanta Progress/Atlanta Downtown Improvement District annual meeting got the first look at a dramatic video rendering of The Stitch, a proposed $452 million project that would cap the Downtown Connector.

First proposed in 2016, The Stitch envisions capping the Downtown Connector by constructing a ¾-mile platform over the interstate, extending from the Civic Center MARTA station at West Peachtree Street to Piedmont Avenue. On top of the platform, which would create around 14 acres of new buildable space, would be a five acre park, homes, office buildings, hotels and more.

The video says The Stitch will have a $3 billion impact on the city and transform the area of underutilized parking lots and buildings into an “economic engine.”

CAP/ADID President A.J. Robinson said during his keynote address that Downtown Atlanta has entered a new “golden era” of economic prosperity and community support.

“For decades, Downtown was an island unto itself, cut off from Midtown and Buckhead by the Connector,” Robinson said. “Now, the market is the healthiest it’s ever been, and there’s a confidence in what we offer that is inspiring investment in long dormant neighborhoods.”

