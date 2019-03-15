John Eaves, former Chairman of Fulton County, has announced his intentions to run for U.S. Congress in the 7th Congressional District.

During his 10-year tenure as Chairman, Eaves was a recognized regional leader, who advocated for the expansion of MARTA throughout Metro Atlanta, successfully fought for improvements to the County Jail, championed reforms of the Fulton County criminal justice system, advocated for the transformation of the Grady Health System, lowered business and property taxes, and piloted initiatives to reduce homelessness and eliminate HIV/AIDS in metro Atlanta.

“As someone who has served this region for more than 10 years, I understand the opportunities and challenges we face in the 7th District. I stand ready and prepared to use my experience to get things done. In Congress, I will be the strongest advocate for healthcare access and affordability, transportation and reforming our criminal justice system. This district deserves someone that has a record of building bridges while standing firm on our Democratic values to win for the people of this district.”

Eaves is a 1984 graduate of Morehouse College. He earned a master’s degree from Yale University and obtained a doctorate from the University of South Carolina. John is a former Regional Manager of Peace Corps, he has taught at Kennesaw State University, and he served as an Assistant Dean at Clayton State University. His academic honors include the American Marshall Memorial Fellowship and two Fulbright scholarships. Currently, John has faculty appointments at Spelman College and the Morehouse School of Medicine, and he is Executive Director of the Global Youth Ambassadors Program.

John resides in Peachtree Corners and is the devoted father of his two children, Isaac and Keturah.

Former Fulton County Commission Chairman to Run for Congress was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

