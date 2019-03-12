Georgia Democrats Propose Bills Targeting ‘Men’s Reproductive Health’

A pair of Georgia Democrats are planning to file bills that address “men’s reproductive health” as a way to highlight the differences in how health care is treated between the sexes.

The proposals would target men’s health and impose restrictions that the sponsors said mimic what is being asked of women.

The move is a response to the passage of anti-abortion legislation in the state House that would ban the procedure once a doctor can detect a heartbeat in the womb — which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

House Bill 481, which now must go through the state Senate, also includes provisions that would require fetuses “at any stage of development” to be included in the state’s population count and allow parents to claim fetuses on their taxes as dependents.

The bills are being proposed as more of a point than with the hope of passing. Bills introduced after the General Assembly’s self-imposed cutoff to clear one chamber have little chance of becoming law.

State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, a Lithonia Democrat, announced plans to file legislation she’s calling the “testicular bill of rights.”

“You want some regulation of bodies and choice?” she said in a post on Twitter. “Done!”

