House Passage of Firearms Bill Holds Deep Meaning for Georgia Lawmaker

As her colleagues prepared to vote Wednesday on legislation requiring federal background checks for firearms sales and transfers, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath darted on and off the House floor.
The chamber’s passage of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act was nearly seven years in the making for McBath, who pulled off Georgia’s biggest upset win last fall when she defeated incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the 6th Congressional District.
