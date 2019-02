City Leaders Vow to Fight State Takeover of Atlanta Airport

City of Atlanta officials said that they will fight a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The state Senate Transportation Committee late Tuesday approved a bill that would create the Georgia Major Airport Authority to control the world’s busiest airport

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called the move “nothing short, in my opinion, of an attempted theft from the people of Atlanta and the city of Atlanta.”

She has made preventing the takeover “essentially her top legislative priority this year,” and is holding meetings with lawmakers and others on the matter Wednesday and Thursday, Rashad Taylor, a senior adviser to the mayor, said Wednesday.

Andre Dickens, chairman of the Atlanta city council transportation committee, said he “wanted to know what the game plan was.”

