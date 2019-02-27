Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Economic Development Committee to Hold Public Hearing on Supplier Diversity Bill

The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) Economic Development Committee will sponsor a Public Hearing today from 4-6 p.m. in Room 341 of the Georgia State Capitol to discuss HB 90 – Supplier Diversity.

HB 90 will focus on Georgia’s current disparities regarding government contracting, with participants exploring and discussing possible solutions to the problems being experienced by African-American small business owners and others who seek to do business with Georgia’s State Agencies.

Rep. Winfred Dukes, chairman of the GLBC Economic Development Committee said, “For years, the GLBC has sought a resolution to how the State conducts business with African Americans. This is about timing and now is the time to figure it out.”

“This bill is designed to address the complaints my office has received regarding how the State awards contracts and the lack of diversity in the State’s vendor pool,” said State Representative Roger Bruce (D-61), the prime sponsor of the bill. “Once the State has completed a review of their purchasing practices over the last 3 to 5 years a set of findings and recommendations will be made by an independent auditor to improve the State’s purchases from socially and economically disadvantaged business owners.”

Speakers will include Leona Barr-Davenport, Atlanta Business League President; Nancy Flake-Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta; City of Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary; and Mr. Bill Cannon, President of the Georgia Constructors Association.

