Bucks hold off Bulls 117-106

Posted February 25, 2019
#TheBIGSTV Bucks (45-14) v Bulls (16-44) Back down at the UC…can the guys make it 4 in a row?? #BullsNation #SeeRED pic.twitter.com/RF3Z4juunh
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) February 26, 2019
FINAL MIL 117 CHI 106 Middleton/Brogdon(22) Mirotic/Lopez(13) Connaughtin/Ilyasova(10) to lead the Bucks…Lopez/Markannen(26) Cabarrot/Selden(12) & Lavine(11) to lead the Bulls…the 3 game win streak comes to an end but at least the fans get fetus dogs out of the deal lol
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) February 26, 2019
"I thought we came out ready and focused (31 assists/7 turnovers). I was disappointed in our fouling in the first half & we were not smart enough in the 2nd quarter. Gotta defend without fouling. I wouldn't be surprised if these guys were in the NBA Finals" – head coach Jimmy Bo pic.twitter.com/5XShiphSwZ
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) February 26, 2019
