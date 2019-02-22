Municipal Court of Atlanta Announces Interim Administrator and Chief of Clerk

The Municipal Court of Atlanta announced the appointment of Rashida A. Davis, Esq. as the Interim Court Administrator and Chief Clerk of Court.

Davis was confirmed by a majority of the Court’s Bench given her extensive experience and breadth of knowledge of the organization and departmental needs.

For the past two years, Davis has served as the department’s Deputy Court Administrator where she played an instrumental role in developing the annual budget and evaluating technology service development projects. She also served on strategic planning teams such as the Ransomware Attack Recovery team and the Municipal Court of Atlanta Improvement Task Force.

Prior to this position, Davis served as a Municipal Court of Atlanta staff attorney and has experience as a civil litigation and criminal defense attorney.

As Interim Court Administrator, Davis is responsible for managing a broad range of policy, intergovernmental relations, and operational functions performed by the Municipal Court of Atlanta.

Davis is a graduate of Georgia State University and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Tennessee College of Law. She is an active member of the State Bar.

Davis’ appointment was effective Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

